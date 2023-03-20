Child star Riva Arora buys swanky new Audi worth over Rs 40 lakhs, netizens joke 'pehe license banwa lo'

Riva Arora with her brand new car

Child actress Riva Arora is now the owner of a swanky new luxury car. The actres took to Instagram on Monday morning to share pictures with hew new Audi Q3, which she revealed was gifted to her by her mother. Riva, whose real age has been a matter of debate and controversy, has appeared in a number of films and TV shows over the years, and is a popular social media influencer as well.

On Monday, Riva shared a carousel post on her Instagram with a number of pictures of her posing with her new car – a black Audi luxury sedan. Celebrating both the car and reaching 10 million followers on Instagram, Riva wrote, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 million Insta family with my new gift @audiin from @nishriv_ and @jyotiwadhwa._ thank you so much I love you guys a lot. Can’t express my happiness in my words. Thank you my 10.6 million Insta family for your unconditional love and support. The Audi Q3 is worth over Rs 40 lakhs across India.

Riva also thanked the Audi Mumbai West showroom for what she called a ‘surprise’, hinting that her mother may have given the car to her as a surprise gift. “Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for such a great surprise and for making my day so special specifically with the decorations . It’s truly an unforgettable moment for me,” she wrote. The accompanying pictures show Riva posing with the new car, and taking the key from a showroom employee.

Many fans congratulated the young actress for her new car. While others joked how she would not be able to drive it, given she is underage. One comment read, “but can she drive?” Another follower joked, “Ab Driving Licence banwa lo, pehle Learning banega (Now get a license made, first you will have to apply for a learning license).”

Riva, who has appeared in films like Chhatriwali, Uri, was said to be born in 2010. Last year, when she appeared in music videos and Instagram Reels with grown-up actors, many criticised for pairing a supposed 12-year-old with grown-ups in romantic settings. However, in a recent interview, Riva denied that she was 12. “That will be revealed soon. But all I can say is that I am not 12,” she told Indian Express when quizzed on her age.