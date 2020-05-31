Child requests Sonu Sood to send mother to nani's place, this is how he responded

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working towards sending migrant workers back to their home states. In light of the same, he received a video from a child who said her father has requested to send his mother back to nani's place. Sonu noticed the video and responded to the same.

"Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best," wrote Sonu as a reply to the child. The kid is hearing saying in the video, “Sonu Uncle... I’ve heard you are sending people home. So, Papa is asking, will you be able to send Mumma to Nani house? Let me know.” A user shared the video writing, “Very Very Urgent Demand @SonuSood, So Kindly Notice And Please Fulfill The Same !!!!”

Watch it here:

Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best https://t.co/PUkC9xHnHs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

Apart from the video, Sood has received requests from people wanting to visit beauty parlours and liquor shops. Sonu has been hailed as a hero after videos of him sending migrant workers from Mumbai to UP and Bihar, in short, the hometowns of the migrant workers, made rounds of the internet.

Soon after, an image of Sonu Sood's old train pass went viral. On the work front, Sonu has been renowned for his villainous roles in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' and Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba'.