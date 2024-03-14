Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: Netizens praise VFX of live-action adaption, say 'Adipurush walon kuch seekho'

Kids' favourite cartoon, Chhota Bheem gets a live-action adaptation, and the netizens are impressed with the visual effects of the film.

Kids' favourite cartoon Chhota Bheem gets its first live-action adaptation, and the teaser of the upcoming film has left netizens impressed. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan bring Chhota Bheem and his gang to the big screen, and they will protect their town Dholakpur from the evil Damyaan. In the 1.09-minute teaser, there are several VFX-heavy shots, and it looks visually appealing. Anupam Kher is also seen playing a vital role in the film.

The makers dropped the teaser with the description, "Brace yourselves for an unforgettable journey! Gear up as #ChhotaBheem and his fearless gang face off against the evil #Damyaan to protect Dholakpur! #ChhotaBheemAndTheCurseofDamyaan."

Here's the teaser

Soon after the makers released the teaser, the netizens praised the attempt to bring iconic cartoon characters to the big screen. One of the netizens called Chhota Bheem VFX better than Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, "Adipurush walo kuch seekho inse." Another netizen wrote, "Bachpan ke yaadein taaza ho gayi." A netizen wrote, "Didn't expect this to be so good."

The film is directed and produced by Rajiv Chilaka, who is co-founder and CEO of Hyderabad-based Green Gold Animations. Rajiv is also the creator of a few cartoons including the Krishna cartoon series and Chhota Bheem which has been made into an animated series. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan will be released in cinemas on May 24.

