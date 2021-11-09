Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

'Chhorri' teaser: Nushratt Bharuccha gives a glimpse of the spine-chilling horror film

For the unversed, 'Chhorri' is a remake of the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi' and features Nushrratt alongside Mita Vashisht among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 02:46 PM IST

'Chhorri' teaser: Nushratt Bharuccha gives a glimpse of the spine-chilling horror film
nushratt bharuccha

Starring Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist, Amazon Original Movie 'Chhorri' revolves around Bharuccha experiencing events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village. Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, 'Chhorii' which is slated to premiere worldwide on the OTT platform on November 26, 2021, shows Nushratt in a never-seen-before avatar. 

Early October, Prime Video gave the audiences a visual treat with a motion poster of its upcoming horror film - 'Chhorii', and today it unveiled a teaser giving a sneak peek into the world of 'Chhorii'. 

The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. The film is set to release on Prime Video on November 26 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what's yet to unfold! What's the mystery behind all the drama she witnesses in the village is what makes Chhorii an extremely interesting watch. 

For the unversed, 'Chhorri' is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. 

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.