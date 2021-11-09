'Chhorri' teaser: Nushratt Bharuccha gives a glimpse of the spine-chilling horror film

nushratt bharuccha

Starring Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist, Amazon Original Movie 'Chhorri' revolves around Bharuccha experiencing events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village. Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, 'Chhorii' which is slated to premiere worldwide on the OTT platform on November 26, 2021, shows Nushratt in a never-seen-before avatar.

Early October, Prime Video gave the audiences a visual treat with a motion poster of its upcoming horror film - 'Chhorii', and today it unveiled a teaser giving a sneak peek into the world of 'Chhorii'.

The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. The film is set to release on Prime Video on November 26 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what's yet to unfold! What's the mystery behind all the drama she witnesses in the village is what makes Chhorii an extremely interesting watch.

For the unversed, 'Chhorri' is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on.