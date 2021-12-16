'Chhorii 2' will release in 2023 with Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead

Known for her standout performances in rom-coms like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' and romantic-drama 'Akaash Vani,' Nushrratt Bharuccha formed a niche for herself. However, this year, just like her 'Punchnama' co-star Kartik Aaryan (with 'Dhamaka'), Nushrratt also stepped out of her league and surprised the audience with horror-thriller 'Chhorii.' The spooky drama turned out to be a pleasant surprise for moviegoers, and thus the makers have decided to carry Sakshi's story forward. The team 'Chhorii' announced the sequel on social media. Check out the post.

The first instalment of 'Chhorii' revolves around Sakshi, a pregnant lady who is on a quest to save her child from paranormal entities. 'Chhorii' is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi film 'Lapachhapi,' and Vishal Furia directed both films.

What worked in favour of 'Chhorii,' is the fact that the film not only deals with Sakshi's struggle from paranormal entities, but it also throw light on the regressive society, we are living in. Nushrratt took chance to step out of her comfort zone, and it did wonders for her. Her stint with 'Chhorii' has strengthened her image further.

When it comes horror genre, we had a few flicks that could give us chills. Like, 'Raaz 1' (2002), '1920' (2008), 'Haunted' (2011), 'Pari' (2017), 'Tumbbad' (2018). If you notice the movies mentioned above, there is a sizeable gap between them. The genre has its audience, all it needs is substantial content, and not functional flicks that relys on sleaze, or predictable jump-scares and gore. Currently, 'Chhorii 2' is in the pre-production stage.