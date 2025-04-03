Chhorii 2 takes the franchise to a 'whole new level' as Soha Ali Khan enters the franchise as Daasi, bringing a stronger opposition for Nushratt Bharuccha.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit 'Chhorii,' titled 'Chhorii 2', has dropped its gripping trailer, promising an even more intense supernatural experience. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a fierce new role, the film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.

The trailer opens with a chilling narrative as Nushrratt's character tells her daughter a haunting tale of a vast kingdom where a king, enraged by the birth of a daughter, orders his daasi to kill her. The storyline quickly shifts to nerve-wracking visuals, showing Nushrratt's relentless struggle to protect her child from the evil daasi, played by Soha Ali Khan, and other paranormal forces that threaten their lives. Soha Ali Khan's menacing transformation in the trailer has already captured the audience's attention, with fans praising her intense performance and expressing excitement over her return to the horror genre

As soon as the trailer was dropped it got appreciation from the netizens. Many users praised Soha Ali Khan's 'menacing' comeback on the big screen. A few others have lauded the makers for making the sequel 'more intense' and 'terrifying'. A netizen wrote, "Wow Soha Ali Khan's new innings. Glad to see her back." Another netizen demanded Chhorii 2 in cinemas, "Aree Jo acchi movie rehti hai wo hall ma release nhi hoti aur Jo garbage hai wo release hojati hai jaise ki bhool bhulaiya 3 jaise movie......i think this movie should be released in theaters that will be awesome to watch."

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the original film, 'Chhorii 2' promises to elevate the horror experience with a riveting blend of fear, suspense, and social commentary. The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025, under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. The sequel also features a supporting cast, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

