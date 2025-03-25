The stakes are higher in Chhorii 2, with Sakshi facing a new, terrifying horror embodied by a character played by Soha Ali Khan. Following in the universe of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, Chhorii 2 aims to set a new benchmark for dark, intense horror thrillers rooted in folklore.

The critically acclaimed horror film Chhorii is set to return with a sequel, promising to elevate the thrill and horror elements to new heights. Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi, who must now shield her daughter from the clutches of societal evils and paranormal forces.

The stakes are higher in Chhorii 2, with Sakshi facing a new, terrifying horror embodied by a character played by Soha Ali Khan. Following in the universe of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, Chhorii 2 aims to set a new benchmark for dark, intense horror thrillers rooted in folklore. The teaser for Chhorii 2 hints at a chilling experience, promising to deliver on its ominous premise.

The teaser for Chhorii 2 begins with a chilling scene where a young girl, Ishani, frantically searches for her mother, Sakshi, only to be abruptly dragged away by a supernatural force. As the teaser unfolds, it reveals glimpses of their lives seven years after the events of the first film. It becomes clear that Sakshi and Ishani are living in seclusion, necessitated by Ishani's unusual condition that renders her extremely sensitive to sunlight.





The teaser appears to be a masterclass in suspense, weaving together heart-pounding and chilling moments that expertly build anticipation for a thrilling horror narrative. The addition of Soha Ali Khan's unsettling transformation injects an extra layer of intrigue, sparking curiosity about the ominous events that are looming on the horizon.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 also stars Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, Hardika Sharma. Produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, it is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.



"The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can't wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga,” said Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, shared the inspiration behind the formation of Chhorii 2 in a press note by the makers. The original film, also directed by Vishal Furia, was released in 2021.



(With inputs from ANI)