'Chhichhore': Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and their classmates show what true friendship is in the new poster

On the occasion of Friendship Day, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari unveiled the trailer for his upcoming directorial, Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Nalneesh Neel and others in the leading roles. In the trailer, we got a glimpse of how these actors were during their college days in the year 1992 and in present time how they had to reunite for a purpose.

Today, the makers of Chhichhore shared the new poster of the film. In the poster, Sushant, Shraddha, Tahir, Naveen, Nalneesh and others are seen happy during their college days. In the second half of the poster, they are seen sitting together while hitting their middle age. Nitesh shared the poster and wrote, "6th Sept. pe roomaal daal lo :)"

While Shraddha captioned the poster stating, "Chhichhorapanti is in our blood and we can’t wait to inject the Chhichorapanti in you!!️ #Chhichhore Releasing on the 6th of September . ."

Check it out below:

This is Nitesh's next directorial after his blockbuster film Dangal released in 2016. While it's the first outing of Sushant and Shraddha on the big screen. The film is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

Earlier talking about the film, Tahir had said, "The original Derek was a rebel who oozed charisma. To inspire me for the part, Nitesh sir took me for a walk around his old campus. The champion’s name is on the sports achievers boards in all the cafeterias and corridors. All the details he told me about his personality, popularity and swag were my ammunition to prep for this role. Hopefully, the original Derek and batchmates from his era will be proud of how I have portrayed him on screen."