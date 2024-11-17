In the exclusive conversation, Chhavi Mittal reacted to her comeback on TV with Pati Patni Aur Baby. Shared why she rejected Bigg Boss 18 and opened up about a stronger Chhavi 2.0 after defeating breast cancer.

Actress and producer Chhavi Mittal is back on television, this time with a sitcom Pati Patni Aur Baby. Apart from leading the show, she has also produced it with her husband Mohit Malik under Superb Ideas Trending Productions. Ahead of the mega premiere, Chhavi joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her thoughts on the show, its concept, and her life after battling breast cancer.

Sharing her excitement about the show, Chhavi said, "This can be called my comeback to TV, but I'm returning to the medium not just as an actor. You can call it the next big step in my career because I am also the creator and the producer of the show. I have the support of very strong actors, supporting me on this journey."

Chhavi also added her thoughts about the content quality on TV and said that the content on the small screen is mixed, as there are shows like Bigg Boss and then there are dramas that remind of the good old days. She further added that TV can facelift themselves and the audience should look upon something different, like their show, a genre that has not been explored lately.

Since the Viraasat actress mentioned Bigg Boss, we asked if she even gave it thought to participate in the show, Chhavi revealed, "I was approached for this season (Bigg Boss 18). But it's my conscious decision not to be a part of the show because I've too much on the platter right now. I have to stop everything to be a part of the show. Thus, I rejected the offer." Chhavi further explained that she won't be able to handle the negativity inside the house. "I also feel Bigg Boss is not the right place for me at the moment, because I am somebody who's emotionally not in a great place. I can't handle politics, or anyone saying mean things to me on my face."

In April 2022, Chhavi was diagnosed with breast cancer. She battled the disease, underwent radiation therapy and surgeries, and declared to be cancer-free in the same month. Speaking about her life after defeating cancer, she said, "Chhavi 2.0 is amazing, she's very strong and yet vulnerable at the same time. I'm now more independent and know how to prioritise myself before anything. I strike a better work-life balance now, and I am really proud of Chhavi 2.0"

In conclusion, Chhavi expressed that she's open to exploring OTT and even films that will offer her a substantial role, and said, "I feel that because I conquered something like this (cancer), there's nothing in the world I can't conquer." Pati Patni Aur Baby’ will premiere on 18th November and air at 5:30 pm every day only on Colors.

