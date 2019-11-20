'Chhatrapati Shivaji'! Sharad Kelkar wins hearts for correcting reporter who addressed Maratha King as 'Shivaji'

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Nila Madhab Panda reveals biggest challenge while making The Jengaburu Curse: 'It took me 3 years to...' | Exclusive

Amit Shah’s fiery attack at Opposition over no-confidence motion: ‘Only to create delusion, hide corruption’

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Nila Madhab Panda reveals biggest challenge while making The Jengaburu Curse: 'It took me 3 years to...' | Exclusive

10 food items for gluten-free diet

7 iconic intros of Mahesh Babu 

10 health benefits of dragon fruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Chhatrapati Shivaji'! Sharad Kelkar wins hearts for correcting reporter who addressed Maratha King as 'Shivaji'

At the trailer launch of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Sharad Kelkar was asked about playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 04:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, the trailer launch event of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the lead actor Ajay Devgn along with the main antagonist Saif Ali Khan. Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his first look was loved by many. The period drama also has Kajol as the female lead and she plays the role of Ajay's onscreen wife. However, she couldn't attend the trailer launch as she was in Singapore.

During the media interaction at the event, one of the reporters asked Sharad Kelkar about playing 'Shivaji' to which he immediately corrected her stating 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. Soon after he said that audience and the team of Tanhaji applauded Kelkar for his prompt reaction. The reporter too immediately apologised too.

Moreover, Sharad also won the hearts of the netizens who left positive comments for him. Check out a few reactions below:

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, Sharad opened up about his film journey. He stated, "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a gamechanger for me. I think people accepted me from the film. From a TV actor to doing a film, the phase was difficult but I got an amazing response through that."

Sharad also said, "I kept on doing films after films that's what I have a good relationship with most of the actors and producers and directors with whom I worked and I want to work. The journey has been great I am looking forward to 2020 now there are few more releases happening. The next year is pretty exciting for me."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hugging, touching women without sexual intent is not offence: WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan in court

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Senior citizen FD rates up to 9.1% offered by Small Finance Banks, check details

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

Independence Day 2023: Speech ideas for students to celebrate August 15

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE