'Chhatrapati Shivaji'! Sharad Kelkar wins hearts for correcting reporter who addressed Maratha King as 'Shivaji'

At the trailer launch of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Sharad Kelkar was asked about playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Tuesday, the trailer launch event of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the lead actor Ajay Devgn along with the main antagonist Saif Ali Khan. Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his first look was loved by many. The period drama also has Kajol as the female lead and she plays the role of Ajay's onscreen wife. However, she couldn't attend the trailer launch as she was in Singapore.

During the media interaction at the event, one of the reporters asked Sharad Kelkar about playing 'Shivaji' to which he immediately corrected her stating 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. Soon after he said that audience and the team of Tanhaji applauded Kelkar for his prompt reaction. The reporter too immediately apologised too.

Moreover, Sharad also won the hearts of the netizens who left positive comments for him. Check out a few reactions below:

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, Sharad opened up about his film journey. He stated, "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a gamechanger for me. I think people accepted me from the film. From a TV actor to doing a film, the phase was difficult but I got an amazing response through that."

Sharad also said, "I kept on doing films after films that's what I have a good relationship with most of the actors and producers and directors with whom I worked and I want to work. The journey has been great I am looking forward to 2020 now there are few more releases happening. The next year is pretty exciting for me."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.