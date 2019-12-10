'Chhapaak' trailer: Deepika Padukone is not a victim but a spirited woman with Vikrant Massey as her cheerleader

The much-awaited trailer for Chhapaak is out. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role along with Vikrant Massey. Going by the first look unveiled this year, we got to see Deepika's face as an acid attack survivor and it sent chills down the spine. The actor has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar for the first time and it's also her first outing as a film producer.

The trailer starts with Deepika filing a petition against her attacker and the activist played by Vikrant along with others help her with it. After getting attacked, a female cop shames Malti (Deepika) for having her phone contact list filled with numbers of boys. Malti is shown getting attacked and is crying her heart out in the hospital. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the trailer is when she sees her deformed face for the first time in the mirror.

She along with other activists help other acid attack survivors to get justice served. The trailer shows how Malti is a positive woman and a tragedy did not break her spirit.

Check out the trailer below:

Chhapaak is an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India. Not only Malti but how she helps other survivors get back their will power is also shown in the trailer

Chhapaak is produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar. The film has been extensively shot in Delhi and is releasing on January 10, 2020.