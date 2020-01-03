'Chhapaak' Title Track: Deepika Padukone's song is gut wrenching with Arijit Singh's melodious voice and Gulzar's words

After 'Nok-Jhok', the second song from Chhapaak is out and it's the title track. The video shows Deepika Padukone aka Malti's journey from being attacked with acid by a guy to going through the pain, gain confidence and become an activist against acid attack violence. The title track is gut-wrenching and the visuals will scare you and empower one too. The song also has glimpses of how acid is sold in the country like cold drinks and bottled water.

'Chhapaak Title Track' is sung by Arijit Singh. The music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy while the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

Check out the song below:

Today, at the song launch event, Laxmi Agarwal, on the whom the film is based was also present. Talking about Chhapaak, she stated, "Society ko ye film bahot bada impact degi. Thank you Deepika jo aapne Laxmi ka role play kiya. Mujhe khushi hai ki actual mein jo beauty hai aaj aapne dikha diya ke beauty important nahi hoti hai. Awareness bahot zaroori thi. Is cause ko baahar lana bahot zaroori tha. Society ke dimaag mein jo tezaab hai, ye film ke through niklega."

While earlier during an interaction with IANS, she had said, "I was involved with the film. I was happy to share the story of my struggle and survival with the makers of the film."

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika, which marks her debut as a producer. It's releasing on January 10, 2020.