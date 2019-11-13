'Chhapaak': Here's when the trailer of Deepika Padukone's film will be released

Only a couple of months are left for the release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. With this film, the dimpled beauty will be seen on the big screen after two years as her last outing was Padmaavat. In Chhapaak, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead opposite Deepika.

The shoot of Chhapaak was wrapped long back and people have been waiting for the trailer to be released soon. Now, the wait is nearly over and Chhapaak trailer is all set to be unveiled in the first week of December just a month before the release of the film.

Earlier while talking to Asian Age, when Deepika was asked about taking up Chhapaak, she had said, "I have chosen this film because I found the narrative interesting. I found the story compelling. The story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal required to be told. There was a connection between her grit and determination and the human spirit. I have chosen it in the same way as I would have chosen any other film."

On the show, The Print's Off The Cuff, Deepika revealed Chhapaak is the film which impacted her the most. She shared an anecdote stating, "I literally had to burn the piece of prosthetics that I was wearing on the last day of the shoot. Because it impacted me in a way that I never experienced before. That was my way of trying at least to let go everything that I experienced."

Chhapaak marks Deepika's first outing as a film producer and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.