'Chhapaak': After exempting entertainment tax, MP Government to now honor Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's maiden production Chhapaak is a story of the triumph of an acid attack survivor.

The film which released yesterday is grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons.

While some are criticizing Deepika for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University where she stood in solidarity with the students against the attack on campus last Sunday, some are siding with her, urging people to watch Chhapaak and support the movie and the actress.

Madhya Pradesh Government yesterday exempted entertainment tax on the movie and today announced that they would honor the Padmaavat actress at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards).

The state is going to host the awards ceremony for the first time since its inception in 2000.

The ceremony will be hosted in the state's capital Bhopal and commercial hub Indore in March.

P.C. Sharma, State Public Relations Miniter announced the plan after Chief Minister Kamal Nath's approval.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in MP, Gopal Bhargava, not happy with Deepika's stand with JNU said, "Her (Deepika's) job is to dance and she should stick to it. If she has to play politics then she should take a plunge into it."

As per reports he also commented that the state government would have made the film tax free if it was a porn movie.

The Congress had later condemned Bhargava for his comments.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also tweeted in support of Deepika's Chhapaak and said, "The film depicts such heinous crimes like acid attack on women in society and raises awareness. People should watch it with families."