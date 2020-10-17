'Chhalaang' trailer: Rajkummar Rao tries to prove his worth to Nushrratt Bharuccha, others

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan's collaboration, 'Chhalaang', is here. Rajkummar Rao is shining throughout with trying to prove he is something and keeping his self-respect above everything. The trailer also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ila Arun.

Everything was going nearly smoothly in a lazy 'PT master' Rajkummar Rao's life till he found the love of his life in Nushrratt Bharuccha and a strong competition in Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the new PT master who came in as a senior in the team. Ayyub proved to be more efficient in his personal and professional life, giving Rao a challenge - to learn and teach.

The two men are going to fight a competition and the person who wins, gets to keep his job. Illa Arun plays the principal of the school, and orders Rao to apologize to Ayyub. However, Rao stands his ground and says that his self-respect is way above the job. He then suggests the competition, which would be a huge step because it would demand a drastic change in his lifestyle.

Here's the trailer:

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub , Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

'Chhalaang' will stream starting November 13 on Amazon Prime Video.