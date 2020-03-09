Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Chhalaang' duo Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha wish students appearing for exams with fun video

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, who will next be seen in 'Chhalaang' took to their social media pages and shared a fun and motivational video to wish students for their exams.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 08:14 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao who teamed up with Nushrat Bharucha for their upcoming movie Chhalaang, on Friday shared a light-hearted yet motivating video for the students who are appearing for exams. The 35-year-old actor shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "All the Best to every student appearing for their exams! Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don`t Take Stress!"

In the one-minute and 23-second long video, the duo addresses the stress that gets bogged down to students during the exam time and also shared tips for them to go through an easy learning method.

"Getting scared by the size of the syllabus is not how it works, one page at a time, and you are good to give exams," said Nushrat.

"We all have gone through this exams, nothing to worry, it will pass on... also, giving a half an hour break to the study routine is also important," Rajkummar added.

The co-actors concluded the video by extending their best wishes to all the students appearing for the exams.

The duo who are gearing up for their upcoming sports-comedy is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - Teach.

Through Montu`s journey, Chhalaang humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum. The movie is set to release on June 12.

