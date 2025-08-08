Chhaava world television premiere: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer blockbuster film on TV

Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Divya Dutta as Maharani Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.

The period action drama Chhaava brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy shaped the course of Indian history. Vicky Kaushal portrays Sambhaji in the movie, that remains the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 with the worldwide gross earnings of over Rs 800 crore.

As his film Chhaava is all set to have its television premiere on Independence Day weekend, National Award-winner Vicky Kaushal spoke about the film and said that he poured his heart into every moment of the film. Vicky shared, "It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment."

The actor said that for the first time ever, the film, which will air on Star Gold on August 17 at 8 PM, will also be available in Marathi on select operators on television. He added, "Making it even more special for Marathi-speaking audiences."

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Divya Dutta as Maharani Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite. Laxman Utekar said that Chhaava is not just a film to him. It's a tribute to the courage and spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a story that had to be told with all the grandeur and authenticity it deserves.”

Rashmika shared, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special."

READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98