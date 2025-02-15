The power of content is superior than anything else, and that has been proven again with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Read on to know how Vicky Kaushal-starrer beat even Hollywood's biggest release of the year.

February 14 came with two mega forces, Bollywood's Chhaava-starring Vicky Kaushal and Hollywood's Marvel actioner Captain America Brave New World. On one hand, Vicky delivered his career's biggest opening. On the other side, Marvel Biggie failed to open with decent numbers. Apart from these two, last week's Sanam Teri Kasam, Loveyapa, and Badass Ravikumar is also competing at the box office. Let's find out the latest numbers of these films.

Chhava box office collection

Laxman Utekar's much-awaited directorial Chhaava opened with positive reviews and with a bombastic start. Till now, Chhaava is the biggest Bollywood opener of the year earning Rs 31 crores. The official figures shared by the production are Rs 33 crores.

Captain America: Brave New World box office collection

The new Marvel outing, Captain America: Brave New World is sadly the lowest-opening MCU movie in India. As Sacnilk reported, Captain America 4 earned only Rs 4.30 crore in all languages, including Rs 2.25 in English, Rs 1.50 crore in Hindi, Rs 20 lakh in Telugu and Rs 35 lakh in Tamil.

Badass Ravi Kumar collection

Himesh Reshammiya's spoof-actioner, Badass Ravikumar has entered in its second week, and the film has opened to very low numbers. On its eighth day, the film collected only Rs 2 lakh. The new releases have certainly dented the movie's performance. Till now the film has earned Rs 10.78 crores worldwide.

Loveyapa box office collection

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa has also entered its second week, and the rom-com continues to remain low. As compared to Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa earned better on its second Friday, collecting Rs 16 lakhs. Till now, Loveyapa has earned Rs 6.71 crore only. Going forward, Chhava will continue to lead the box office race, and Badass Ravikumar is expected to fizzle out soon. Loveyapa might survive another week, but still, it will be called a box-office disappointment.