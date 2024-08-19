Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Chhaava is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser of period war drama Chhaava was unveiled on Monday morning. The Laxman Utekar film is based on the life and times of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The high octane, high-on-testosterone teaser has impressed fans, particularly Vicky’s transformation into the 17th century warrior.

On Monday morning, the film’s lead star Vicky Kaushal first shared the teaser release announcement with a poster of the film. An hour later, he and the film’s other principal cast shared the teaser online. “Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now,” wrote Vicky.

The teaser opens with a large scale visual of a battle outside a fort. A voice over states that Chhatrapati Shivaji was called the lion and hence, his son is Chhaava (the cub). Vicky Kaushal then roars on to the screen, taking on an army single-handedly, leaping across fort walls and destroying soldiers' companies. We then get a glimpse of Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, who laments that Shivaji is gone but he left his soch (thought) behind in the form Sambhaji.

Fans praised the teaser's intensity, with particular praise for Vicky and Akshaye's looks. One wrote, "Vicky is looking like a Lion. Awesome look." Another added, "Finally Akshay khanna getting the kind of roles he deserves... underrated gem."

 

The teaser had been attached to the theatrical prints of Stree 2, which meant that many had seen it in theatres from Thursday onwards, generating some buzz for this film. But with the wide release online on Monday, the film’s promotional campaign has now begun in full swing.

Chhaava translates to cub in Marathi. It was a nickname for Sambhaji, signifying that he was the lion’s son, with the lion being Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The Laxman Utekar film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal roles. The period drama releases in theatres on December 6.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

6 forts in India that were never conquered

6 forts in India that were never conquered

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement