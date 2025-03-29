Vineet Kumar Singh revealed how he judges movie offers with his four important yardsticks, and why he chucked these for Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh revealed he did Jaat only for Sunny Deol. To play the villain's brother, Vineet chucked his primary four yardsticks for Jaat. Vineet is currently enjoying the success of Chhaava. In the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Vineet played Kavi Kalesh, and despite being in the supporting cast, he was praised by critics and audiences alike. The appreciation he's getting for Chhaava is considered to be a long due many moviegoers. The actor who won the masses with his positive role will now showcase his villain shade in the action thriller Jaat.

In Sunny Deol's Jaat, Vineet is Somulu, the brother of Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda). After Chhaava, Jaat looks like an entirely different choice for Vineet. The Mukkbaaz actor would have rejected this film if it was not led by Sunny Deol. Recently, the team Jaat held a press conference in Mumbai. There Vineet shared how he decides his films. "I usually look at four cards while choosing a film — director, producer, my role, and money. But for this role, I kept all my cards aside because I got Sunny Deol.”

Vineet also reflected on how his life has changed after Chhaava, "The kind of experiences I am having now, I never had before. You can understand how much change has come. There were many films earlier where I hoped things would work out, but it didn't happen that way. However, Chhaava worked its magic, and this year, what I am receiving is truly beyond my expectations."

About Jaat

As rightly said in the trailer, "Yeh dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat poora North dekh chuka hai. Ab South dekhega (North India has seen the power of this hand, now it’s the turn of South)." Sunny Deol's Jaat marks his first collaboration with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. Jaat will be released in cinemas on April 10.