Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, has collected a staggering Rs 804 crore worldwide and is now expected to be as successful after its OTT release.

After a historic run at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film Chhaava is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 11. Streaming giant Netflix made the much-awaited announcement on Thursday. Sharing a poster of the film on its social media handles, Netflix wrote, "Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out on 11 April on Netflix. #ChhaavaOnNetflix."

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, Chhaava was released on February 14 and had a dream run in the theatres for close to 2 months. Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, has collected a staggering Rs 804 crore worldwide and is now expected to be as successful after its OTT release.

Chhaava, a historical drama film, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, and the son of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire of India.

In the film Chhaava, an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The actor, who grasped the audience in one of his powerful roles, recently spoke about the film's OTT release and said, "Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honour beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper into India but also gets the global platform it deserves."

READ | Loki set for a grand return in Avengers: Doomsday? Tom Hiddleston says his time in the MCU is 'not over yet'