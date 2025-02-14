Katrina Kaif also heaped praises on the director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan in her review of Chhaava.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the much-awaited historical action film Chhaava has finally released in the theatres this Friday on February 14. Vicky portrays the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Samant. Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Vicky Kaushal's wife and actress Katrina Kaif, who attended the film's grand premiere in Mumbai on Thursday night, has now taken to Instagram and shared her reviews of Chhaava. She shared one of the posters of the film and wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I am in awe, the last 40 minutes of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again. I’m lost for words at the impact of this film."

Calling Vicky "outstanding" and "chameleon", she further added, "Vicky Kaushal, you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent." Lauding the producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Katrina concluded, "Dinesh Vijan what is there to say, you are a true VISIONARY, you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and are carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal. This is a film for the big screen, so proud of the whole team."

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The historical action drama also stars Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.