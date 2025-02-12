Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava will open this Friday, and as per the exclusive report, the film is set to become the best opening of Vicky Kaushal's career.

All eyes are set on Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava. The historical action drama, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji will be released on big screens on February 14. Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and DNA India got exclusive information about the film's first-day opening.

We got in touch with trade analyst Komal Nahta, and he is elated while sharing that, "Chhaava will get a fantastic opening. The trailer created that appetite for the film. People are wanting to see this story." Ask him where the film will perform best, and Komal adds, "It's a Maharashtra-centric story so the opening will be far better in Bombay and Maharashtra." The trade expert further explains the pluses of the movie that will help it to get a grand opening, "The action, the grandeur, the sets, Vicky Kaushal in a completely different avatar. And of course, Rashmika Mandanna, let us face it, she's a very big star today. She has a huge fan following, and because of all of this, the film will take a flying start."

Delving deeper into the figures, Komal reveals advance booking details and says that though the advance booking is good, the makers have done corporate booking. He says "Advance booking is very good, On merit, the film will earn Rs 18-20 crore. Woh real honge. On paper kya hai, woh nahi malum." So according to Komal, Vicky will score his career's biggest opening with Chhaava. Before this film, his biggest opener is Bad Newz (Rs 8.50 crore).

About Chhaava

Chhaava was originally expected to be released on December 5, 2024. The film was clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule. But then the producers of Chhaava decided to push their movie to next year. Recently Allu Arjun thanked the makers of Chhaava to push their film ahead. In a viral video, Allu Arjun says, "When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood, from Hindi cinema, I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood. In Hindi cinema, I called somebody and I said, they were also supposed to come on December 6. They were very accommodative, and they moved from that date. I personally called them and thanked them for moving the date, and they said, 'We're all fans of Pushpa', and if you come, then we will make way for it."