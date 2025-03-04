Despite a decline in collections and footfall, industry analysts predict that Chhaava could reach this milestone by Wednesday if it maintains its steady performance.

Chhaava nears Rs 500 crore box office collection

Chhaava, released on February 14, is breaking box office records with its impressive earnings, solidifying its position as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The film's third weekend was a significant success, adding Rs 47 crore to its total, with Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 25 crore on Sunday. Although the film experienced a dip on Monday with Rs 8.25 crore, and further dropped to Rs 4.72 crore on Tuesday, industry analysts remain optimistic about its prospects.

Despite the decline in footfall, experts predict that Chhaava will soon cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India, with its current total domestic collection standing at Rs 471.72 crore.

Meanwhile, Chhaava is currently enjoying a smooth run at the box office, with no major competition in theaters. The recent release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, failed to make a significant impact, allowing Chhaava to maintain its dominance. Additionally, Sohum Shah's Crazxy failed to pose a significant threat to Chhaava's theatrical run. As the Holi holiday approaches, the film's earnings are expected to receive a boost, driven by its strong audience reception and positive word-of-mouth.

About Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his brave fight against the Mughal invaders. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Backed by Maddock Films, the film is winning heart for its strong plotline and screenplay.