Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film, and it easily crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Chhaava box office update: Bollywood lovers and stakeholders rejoice as Vicky Kaushal saves the film industry with his latest historical actioner. Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava is based on the life and bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj, and Vicky Kaushal played the titular role- Chhaava (Lion's kid).

The film has registered record-breaking numbers in its first week. With a big opening, and maintaining a good hold over the weekdays. As per the early estimates, on Thursday, the film scored another double-digit collection, earning Rs 22 crores in India. in seven days, the film has collected Rs 292 crores worldwide, and most likely, the overseas collection of Thursday will help the film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide. As Sacnilk reported, Chhaava opened with Rs 31 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 37 crore on Saturday, Rs 48.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 24 crore on Monday, Rs 25.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 32 crore on Wednesday.

In six days, the overseas collection of Chhaava is Rs 33 crores, and with Thursday's collection, the film will end the first week earning Rs 40 crores overseas. From Friday, the film will face a little competition from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pedenkar, and Rakul Preet Singh's Mere Husband Ki Biwi. However, Chhaava will seemingly enjoy an upper hand even in its second week.

Till now, Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, the biggest hit of Vicky Kaushal, and the third consecutive hit of Rashmika Mandanna. For the unversed, Chhaava has been turned tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday evening in a post on X. The sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is an inspiration for people, he wrote, "It gives pleasure to me to announce that the movie Chhava based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax-Free in Goa," Sawant said in the post. "The Movie exploring the valor, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us."