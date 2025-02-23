Vicky Kaushal pull the impossible. He beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, and even Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Read on to know more.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava does the impossible. Laxman Utekar's directorial records the second-highest Saturday of all time. The historical drama released in cinemas on February 14, maintained an excellent hold in the second week as well, and the film has beat the biggest blockbusters of recent times, including Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Gadar 2.

As trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Week 2's Saturday collection, and annouced that the film earned Rs 44.10 crores on its ninth day. Calling it the 'first blockbuster' of 2025, he wrote, "'CHHAAVA' IS A BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI... #Chhaava unleashes its power and fury on its second Saturday, sees 83.52% growth... Records the SECOND HIGHEST *second Saturday* numbers of all time... Yes, you read it right! That's not all, the *second Saturday* numbers of #Chhaava are higher than its *first Saturday* - a rare and remarkable achievement. Additionally, #Chhaava is set to cross the ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sunday; Day 10]. #Chhaava is the FIRST BLOCKBUSTER of 2025."