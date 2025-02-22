Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The historical action drama Chhaava, which released on February 14, is storming the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial is headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava earned Rs 242.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 338.75 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film saw a jump of almost 100% from its previous day sales and earned Rs 44 crore net in India on its second Saturday, i.e. on February 22.

Thus, the historical actioner has now surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike and become Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film. The 2019 war drama had collected Rs 244 crore net in India and grossed Rs 342 crore worldwide. Vicky also won the National Award for Best Actor for Uri and now audiences are expecting him to repeat the feat with Chhaava.

In its first week itself, Chhaava had become the highest grossing Indian film and the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, Santosh Juvekar, Kiran Karmakar, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

The recent blockbuster is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.