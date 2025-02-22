Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava continues to rule the box office in its second week, and the film has given strong competition to new releases as well.

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava continues to dominate the box office in its second week. The historical actioner is all set to become the first blockbuster of the year, and the film has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, and Rs 250 crore mark in India.

In its first week, Chhaava earned around 20 crores through the weekdays, and even on the second Friday, the film scored more than Rs 20 crores. As Sacnilk reported, the film earned Rs 23 crores on its second Friday. Laxman Utekar's directorial earned Rs 219 crores in its first week. With the second Friday collection, the film has earned Rs 242 crores in India. With the overseas collection, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

With Chhaava's monstrous run, the film has already become the highest-grossing film of 2025 and will continue to maintain the records for months. Rashmika also hit a hat trick at the box office with Chhaava. Before this film, she was seen in Pushpa 2 The Rule and Animal.

Chhaava to be tax-free in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the special screening of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer period drama Chhaava, which took place on Wednesday to mark the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking to the media at the event, the Deputy CM praised the film and its team for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the audience. "Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… I want to thank the film’s team and Vicky Kaushal for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to everyone," Shinde said. When asked about the demand to make Chhaava tax-free, Shinde responded, “The government will take the necessary steps.” Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.