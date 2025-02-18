Chhaava has become the second Vicky Kaushal film to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide after the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The historical action film Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, is turning out to be latest blockbuster at the box office. The film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film is seeing a great response on the weekdays also. In its first four days, Chhaava earned Rs 140.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 195.60 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal film collected Rs 24.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the five-day net domestic collection to Rs 165 crore.

This also means that the historical actioner has grossed above Rs 200 crore worldwide. Thus, Chhaava has become the second Vicky Kaushal-starrer to earn above Rs 200 crore worldwide after the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Aditya Dhar directorial is also the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal as it had earned Rs 244 crore net in India and Rs 345 crore worldwide. Vicky had also won National Film Award for Best Actor for Uri and now seeing his performance in Chhaava, the audiences are now demanding another National Award for him.

The Laxman Utekar film was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but it was then postponed to February 14 to avoid clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2. The Sukumar directorial went on to earn Rs 1800 crore and become the third highest-grossing Indian film behind Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Chhaava's release date was specifically chosen as it is near to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The film is expected to have a strong day on Wednesday also at the box office.