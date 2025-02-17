Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the historical actioner Chhaava saw a humongous opening weekend at the box office. In its first three days, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs 116.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 164.75 crore worldwide. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

On its first Monday, Chhaava saw a drop pf 50% as compared to its previous day's collections of Rs 48 crore. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned Rs 24 crore on Februay 17, thus taking the four-day collections to Rs 140.50 crore net in India.

Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

The historical action film is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.

Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but the film was then postponed to February 14 to avoid clash with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2. The release date was specifically chosen as it is near to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The film is expected to have a strong day on Wednesday at the box office.