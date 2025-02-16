Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava has earned Rs 118 crore in its opening weekend in India.

The historical action drama Chhaava was released in the cinemas worldwide on Februray 14. Featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the film is roaring at the box office.

After earning Rs 68 crore net in India in its first two days, Chhaava saw packed theatres across India on Sunday. The film collected Rs 50 crore on its third day of release, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer has minted Rs 118 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

In addition to Vicky, Rashmika, and Akshaye, the Laxman Utekar directorial features Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam in key roles. The film, which has garnered positive to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava.

Chhaava is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.

Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but the film was then postponed to February 14 to avoid clash with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2. The release date was specifically chosen as it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.