Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava continues to break records at the box office. The historical actioner, directed by Laxman Utekar, has now finally crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in India and joined other Bollywood blockbusters Jawan, Stree 2, Pathaan, Animal, and Gadar 2 in the elite club.

Veteran trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the official box office numbers of Chhaava on his X (formerly Twitter) on the morning of Saturday, March 8. He wrote, "500 NOT OUT... Chhaava joins the elite Rs 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest Blockbusters in recent times: Pushpa 2 Hindi, Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2 Hindi and Animal... A monumental achievement."

He further wrote, "Chhaava continues its strong run, with fourth Friday collections exceeding third Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, setting the stage for a double-digit Saturday. That's not all...Chhaava Telugu records an excellent opening on Friday, releasing three weeks after its Hindi release. Chhaava Hindi (Week 4) Fri 6.30 cr. Total: Rs 502.70 cr. India biz | Nett BOC an Chhaava Telugu (Week 1) Fri Rs 2.63 cr. Nett BOC." The film has released in its dubbed Telugu version on March 7.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji, the Laxman Utekar film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, Neil Bhoopalam as Prince Muhammad Akbar, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum among others.

With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 675 crore, Chhaava is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit. The historical action film is the first blockbuster of the year and has already challenged the upcoming big releases in 2025 including Salman Khan's Sikandar and Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2.