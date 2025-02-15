Chhaava took the biggest opening of 2025 as it earned Rs 31 crore on its first day. The film has collected Rs 36 crore on Saturday.

The much-awaited historical action film Chhaava was finally released in the theatres on Friday, February 14. The Laxman Utekar directorial features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava took the biggest opening of 2025 as it earned Rs 31 crore on its first day. On its second day, the Vicky Kaushal film has earned Rs 36.5 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking poral Sacnilk. This takes the two-day total of Chhaava to Rs 67.5 crore and the film is headed for a Rs 100-crore opening weekend.

Apart from Vicky, Rashmika, and Akshaye, the historical action film also stars Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles. The film, which has received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, is adapted from Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava.

Chhaava is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.

Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but the film was then postponed to February 14 to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The release date was specifically chosen as it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.