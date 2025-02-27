Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has completed two weeks in the box office, and the movie continues to roar worldwide.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has successfully completed two weeks, and the film has breached Rs 550 crore mark worldwide. The early estimate of Day 14 (Thursday) is here, and Chhaava has ended week two with a bang.

As Sacnilk reported, Chhaava earned Rs 12 crore on Thursday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 398 crores. In 13 days, the movie has earned Rs 540 crores worldwide, with Rs 78 crores overseas. If you add Thursday's domestic collection, the total will go up to Rs 552 crores, with the overseas collection of Thursday, the film is expected to Rs 555-558 crores worldwide. With no major release on Friday, Chhaava is expected to stay strong even in its third week. Next Friday, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon are releasing. Both films are having low buzz. These films are heavily dependent on word-of-mouth. So, that's the major reason why Chhaava is expected to remain the first choice of filmgoers.

Chhaava's Telugu version release announcement

As its original Hindi version is having a blockbuster run at the box office, Chhaava is now all set to release in the dubbed version in Telugu on March 7. The production house Maddock Films made the announcement on its social media handles on Wednesday, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri as it shared the poster of the Telugu dubbed version. The caption read, "The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. Chhaava Telugu Grand Release by Geetha Arts Distributions."

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Laxman Utekar directorial also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.