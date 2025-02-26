Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The film has already earned over Rs 500 crore globally.

The historical action film Chhaava is continuing its great momentum at the box office. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays the second ruler of the Maratha empire in the Laxman Utekar directorial, which is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema.

After 12 days, Chhaava had earned Rs 363 crore net in India and grossed Rs 510 crore worldwide. On its 13th day of release, the film collected Rs 21.75 crore in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's domestic total to Rs 385 crore and thus, Chhaava is inching towards the Rs 400-crore mark in India. The Vicky Kaushal film saw a grown in its business on Wednesday, February 26 due to the Maha Shivratri holiday as it had earned Rs 18.5 crore on Tuesday.

Chhaava is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film. The historical action is the first blockbuster of 2025 and has already challenged the upcoming big releases this year including Salman Khan's Sikandar and Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji, the Laxman Utekar film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, Neil Bhoopalam as Prince Muhammad Akbar, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum among others.

The historical actioner is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Chhaava was released in the theatres on February 14 and after its blockbuster Hindi version, the film's dubbed Telugu version will hit theatres on March 7. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music and background score for the film.