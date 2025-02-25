Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has now breached the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

The historical actioner Chhaava continues to break records at the box office. The film has been seeing a thunderous response in the theatres across India and over the world. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the Laxman Utekar directorial has now breached the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

In its first eleven days, Chhaava had earned Rs 345.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 483.35 crore worldwide. On its 12th day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film added Rs 17 crore to its domestic collections, taking its worldwide earnings to Rs 500.35 crore. Thus, Chhaava has just crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. Adding the overseas figures, the final numbers will be even more.

Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but it was postponed to February 14 to avoid the clash with Pushpa 2, which was released on December 5. This proved beneficial for both films as the Allu Arjun film grossed Rs 1800 crore globally and the Vicky Kaushal film is dominating the ticket windows now.

Chhaava is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, director Laxman Utekar, and producer Dinesh Vijan following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.