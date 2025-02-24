Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava remains the first choice of moviegoers despite new releases. The historical actioner also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

After minting Rs 326.75 crore net in India and Rs 444 crore gross globally in its first ten days, Chhaava collected Rs 18 crore on its second Monday, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk. This means that the Laxman Utekar film saw a 55% drop in its earnings as compared to its collections on the previous day, when it had earned Rs 40 crore on its second Sunday.

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit

In its second weekend, the historical actioner Chhaava surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike to become Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film. The 2019 war drama, helmed by Aditya Dhar in his directorial debut, had collected Rs 244 crore net in India and grossed Rs 342 crore worldwide.

Chhaava and Pushpa 2 avoided clash with each other

Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but it was postponed to February 14 to avoid the clash with Pushpa 2, which hit theatres on December 5, 2024. This proved beneficial for both the films as the Allu Arjun film grossed Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is also dominating the ticket windows currently.

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's second film together

Chhaava is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.