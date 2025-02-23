Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava became the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in its first week itself.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava continues its fantastic run at the box office. The historical actioner also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the leading roles, respectively.

In its first nine days, Chhaava earned Rs 286 crore net in India and grossed Rs 393 crore worldwide to become Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit. On its second Sunday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial collected Rs 40 crore net in India. This takes the film's ten-day domestic collections to Rs 326 crore and also means that Chhaava has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office.

Chhaava became the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in its first week itself. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, Santosh Juvekar, Kiran Karmakar, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

The recent blockbuster is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Chhaava was initially slated to release on December 6 last year. The film was postponed to February 14 this year to avoid clash with Pushpa 2, which hit theatres on December 5, 2024. The Allu Arjun-starrer action drama went on to gross Rs 1800 crore worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film ever.