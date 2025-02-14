Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day, as per the early estimates.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical action film Chhaava has finally been released in the theatres on February 14 coinciding with Valentine's Day 2025. The Laxman Utekar directorial features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava has met with positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, with a majority of the people calling it Vicky Kaushal's best performance ever. The historical actioner, which is adapted from Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also stars Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Chhaava has earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day. This has made the film Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener ever since the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had opened at Rs 8.20 crore. Chhaava has also become the biggest opening film of 2025 as it has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which had collected Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day in the last month.

The historical action film is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.

Chhaava was initially slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but the film was then postponed to February 14 to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The release date was specifically chosen as it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Studios.