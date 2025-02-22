Vineet Kumar Singh opened up about losing a hit film to Kartik Aaryan because of 'miscommunication'. Interestingly, this film was also directed by Chhaava director, Laxman Utekar.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh is busy basking in the success of Chhaava. The actor played the role of Kavi Kalesh, a poet and close confidant of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal), and he's receiving the much-delayed appreciation for his craft. Known for his performance in Gangs Of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, Vineet's honest approach to acting never got its due. Recently the actor even revealed that he was also offered the lead role in Luka Chuppi, but he lost the film to Kartik Aaryan.

In a podcast with Digital Commentary, Vineet revealed how he lost bagging hit comedy film directed by Laxman Utekar, the man who later directed Chhaava. He revealed that when he was offered the film, it was titled Mathura Lives, but later it was renamed Luka Chuppi. "There was a Laxman Utekar film, written by a friend of mine. When he gave me the script, it didn’t seem like he was pitching it to me. I assumed he wanted feedback, so I didn’t respond immediately." Vineet said that due to a miscommunication, he lost a good lead role, "When I spoke to Laxman Utekar later, I was shocked to learn they had wanted me for the lead role. It was my bad luck—I mistook the pitch for a casual script exchange, something I often do with writer friends."

Explaining more he said that when you have a close bond with someone from the film fraternity, it can lead to missing such big opportunities. "When you’re close to someone, things can get tricky. Even my friend, Rohan Shankar, who wrote the film, couldn’t explicitly say they were offering me the role. And just like that, it slipped away." Even after impressing the critics with his performance in Mukkabaaz, Vinnet had to struggle hard to survive in Mumbai. "After Mukkabaaz, I genuinely believed my career would change. But nothing major happened, and I had to take up random roles just to pay rent." On the box office front, Chhaava has easily crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, and the film is now aiming at Rs 500 crore worldwide.