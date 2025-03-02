Vineet Kumar Singh opened up about his struggling days and how he used to sit outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.

Vineet Kumar Singh is currently flying high with the appreciation he's receiving for his performance in the latest blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Shockingly, Vineet has been in the film industry since 2002. However, he got his due in 2025 with Chhaava. Vineet has struggled a lot to reach this position, and recently he opened up about his favourite spot that kept him motivated.

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Vineet revealed that whenever he used to feel low, he would sit outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat. Vineet called Mannat a symbol of hope, and added, "Mannat hum jaison ke liye himmat hai. Mannat ek aisa pata hai jo batata hai ki iss shehar main aapka ek makaan ho sakta hai. Mannat is baat ka praman hai jo unn sapne dekhne vaali aankhon ko ek hosla deta hai ki sapne haath pakadke rakhna. Yeh shehar jaadui shehar hai, na jaane kab kaun kahan mil jaaye aur aapki gaadi chal pade." (Mannat is courage for people like us. Mannat is an address that signifies that you too can have a home in this city. Mannat is proof that gives hope to those dreaming eyes, telling them to hold on to their dreams. This city is magical—you never know when, where, or how someone might cross your path, and your journey might just take off)."

The Mukkabaaz actor added how he used to sit outside Mannat in his low days, "Kai baar aisa hua hai ki when I am feeling low, main Mannat ke bahar jaakar baith jaata hun, chai leta hun aur dekhta rehta hun. Main sochta yeh tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan yahan aake. Yeh makaan nahi yeh himmat hai. So I just go and feel it and then return. You feel low sometimes in life, so you have to figure it out." (Many times, when I was feeling low, I sit outside Mannat, get a cup of tea, and just keep observing. I used to think that if Shah Rukh Khan could come here… This is not just a house, this is courage)."

On the work front, Chhaava has crossed Rs 550 crores worldwide. Last Friday, Vineet came up with Superboys of Malegaon, and his performance has again won appreciation from the masses.