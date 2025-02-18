Vineet Kumar Singh is earning a lot of love and acclaim from the audiences for his performance as Kavi Kalash in Vicky Kaushal-fronted Chhaava.

Vineet Kumar Singh began his acting career in the 2002 film Pitaah, which was headlined by Sanjay Dutt. The actor then starred in supporting roles in multiple movies including Jannat, City of Gold, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, and Ugly until he bagged his first leading role in Anurag Kashyap's sports drama Mukkabaaz in 2018.

Vineet was then seen in a few other films in side roles such as Daas Dev, Saand Ki Aankh, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier this year, he shared that he regrets that he still does not own a house in Mumbai despite working for 23 years in the Hindi film industry.

It seems that Singh has finally got his due as he is earning a lot of love and acclaim from the audiences for his performance in Chhaava. Vineet plays Kavi Kalash, a poet and close friend of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, essayed by Vicky Kaushal, in the historical action film.

On Tuesday, Vineet shared an emotional post about his struggles on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He shared that he had almost no work after Mukkabaaz, and thanked the Chhaava director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for trusting him with this role in the film. Vineet also wrote that he hopes that people will no longer ask him his name after the success of Vicky Kaushal film.

Along with sharing his pictures from the Chhaava journey, Vineet wrote, "Beginning with heartfelt gratitude. As an actor, the most important thing for me is to be part of stories that truly touch hearts. I have always aimed to choose stories that inspire or move you in ways you’ve never felt before. After Mukkabaaz, there was a phase when I had almost no work, but today, I am finally part of films that I am truly proud of. Chhaava is one of them, close to my heart and soul."

"I will always be grateful to my director Laxman sir and producer Dinesh sir, Pooja Vijan, Sharada Karki, and casting director Vaibhav Vishant of Anti-Casting for trusting me with this beautiful yet powerful character of Kavi Kalash to play. Life teaches lessons in its own way, sometimes tough but always meaningful. A special thank you to all the actors, directors & journalists who encouraged me, praised my work, & gave me a reason to work harder & never give up despite my mistakes & struggles.To those who stood by me during my lowest moments, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart", he further added.

Sharing how reviews for Chhaava have deeply impacted him, Vineet said, "To my audience, your messages on Instagram & social media platforms always fill me with immense gratitude & emotion. After Chhaava I am positive that the audience who watched my earlier work and loved it too will not surprise me in person with this sweet question "Sir, if you don’t mind...AAPKA NAAM KYA HAI?" The reviews for Chhaava have left me deeply moved & Incredibly Thankful. Your love has been my greatest strength. Even when I lost my way, there were people who understood that I am just an actor determined to do good films, nothing more."

Thanking his co-stars and other crew members, the actor concluded, "Vicky Kaushal mere bhai, the way you poured your soul into this film truly touched me & how! I saw you grow beautifully from Gangs of Wasseypur to Chhaava. Grateful to all my co-actors Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, Santosh Juvekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Danish Pandor and everyone for making ts journey so memorable. Special mention and thank you Irshad Kamil sir for your beautiful poems for my character in Chhaava and AR Rahman sir. Shraddha Thorat, Sanjeev Mishra for being so warm always. Thanks Rishi Varmani, Juji Todor, Parvez sir for grand action and thank you so much Saurabh Goswami the DOP. Thanks JatinBajaj, Eeshaan Roy, Janhavi Sawant, and the direction team. Here’s to dreaming big again & finding more stories that will touch your hearts. Fingers crossed. Aapka pyaar hamesha aise hi barasata rahe!!! Dil se shukriya."

Beginning with heartfelt gratitude



As an actor, the most important thing for me is to be part of stories that truly touch hearts. I have always aimed to choose stories that inspire or move you in ways you’ve never felt before. After Mukkabaaz, there was a phase when I had… pic.twitter.com/OQhKIkynDK — Viineet Kumar Siingh (@vineetkumar_s) February 18, 2025

After Chhaava, Vineet Kumar Singh's next release is Superboys of Malegaon, which is directed by Reema Kagti, also stars Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora, and is slated to release on February 28. He will also be seen in Gopichand Malineni's Sunny Deol-starrer action thriller Jaat, which will hit cinemas on April 10.