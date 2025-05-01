BOLLYWOOD
Sharing adorable pictures with his wife, Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Singh announced that they are expecting their first child.
Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Singh and his wife Ruchira Singh are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple announced they are expecting their first child through a heartfelt Instagram post.
Sharing adorable pictures with his wife, Viineet wrote, “New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love… Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you, Love.” He also mentioned that he’s focusing on balancing work and personal life to be there for his wife during this special phase.
While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “This phase is incredibly special for both of us. We’re overjoyed and can’t wait to welcome our baby. Everything feels new, and I want to be present for every moment.”
Viineet Kumar Singh shared that he's doing his best to balance work and personal life as he and his wife Ruchira prepare to welcome their baby. He said, “I try my best to take care of Ruchira. I wrap up work as quickly as I can and rush home. I’ve figured out my schedule, so I can accompany her for doctor’s visits. I’m planning to take paternity leave once the baby arrives in July.”
Viineet Kumar Singh began his Bollywood journey in 2002 with Pitaah, starring Sanjay Dutt. While he appeared in several films after that, most of his roles went unnoticed. His breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, though the spotlight largely stayed on other cast members like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Piyush Mishra. It was in 2018 that Anurag gave Viineet his big moment by casting him in the lead role in Mukkabaaz. The film received critical acclaim and earned a Filmfare nomination, finally bringing Viineet the recognition he deserved.
