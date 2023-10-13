Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

Saba Azad shared screenshots in which social media users can be seen calling her mad and trolling her for her special performance at Lakme Fashion Week.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Actor and singer Saba Azad, on Thursday night, reacted after trolls said she needs therapy and called her 'mad'. Saba, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, stole everyone’s attention on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week with her energetic presence.

She gave a special performance at designers Paras and Shalini’s show along with her pop band ‘Madboy/Mink’ collaborator Imaad Shah, who is the elder son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Several clips from the show surfaced online in which Saba can be seen flaunting her singing skills. She also showcased her love for dancing as she did not forget to indulge in some quirky dance steps while crooning catchy tracks.

On Thursday night, Saba took to her Instagram and shared some comments made on her dancing video. Reacting to one of her dance videos, a person wrote, “You need therapy,” followed by a laughing face emoticon, to which Saba responded, “Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others.”

Another user reacted to the video and wrote. “You are mad”, to which she responded, “Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on – I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world – that’s your legacy, that’s what you’re gonna leave behind (smiley face emoticon) chew on that buddy!!”

Saba’s performance left fans in awe. Her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s fans praised her on social media. “Wow crazy,” a social media user commented. (With inputs from ANI)

