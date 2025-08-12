Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...

'It always seems impossible until it’s done': Fearless man proves Nelson Mandela correct when he rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH

5-year-old girl takes her chance to fix Bengaluru traffic woes, writes to PM Modi, 'There is...'; Handwritten letter goes viral

China to construct Xinjiang-Tibet rail line that will pass through Aksai Chin, LAC near Arunachal Pradesh

India’s STEM Education Alarm: Are We Losing Our Brightest Minds?

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

Supreme Court's BIG order on old vehicles in Delhi, says, 'No action...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net wor

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth-Janhvi film 'is no Chennai Express'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

Chetan Hansraj, the popular television actor, is now not interested in doing films, and the reason is his experience of working with a superstar in an Ekta Kapoor film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...
Chetan Hansraj

TRENDING NOW

Actor Chetan Hansraj, popularly known for playing Shasha in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, has made some sensational revelations about insecurity in Bollywood. Chetan has been active as an actor since 5, and after doing numerous shows, becoming a known personality in Indian television faced injustice in films. In a recent interview, Chetan revealed that he did a film with an A-lister, and gave an impressive performance, but in the final cut, his character was reduced to only four scenes. 

Chetan Hansraj revealed superstar chopped his role from 44 scenes to 4 scenes

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Chetan revealed that even if an actor has achieved decent fame in television, if he's an outsider, he will have to struggle a lot to get recognised in films. Recalling his worst experience in movies, Chetan, without naming the star, said that after spending 1.5 years in the film, he had 44 scenes in it. The movie, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was Chetan's make-or-break chance in Bollywood. Ekta, along with the director, was supremely impressed with Chetan's performance. However, during the trial show, Chetan realised that his scenes were chopped, and he was used merely as an extra in the film. From 44 scenes, he had only 4 scenes in the film, leaving him teary-eyed. 

Chetan did two films under Ekta Kapoor's production- Shootout At Wadala and Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara. When Kannan asked to name the film, he refused and said, "I will get into a problem." He maintained the secrecy of the star as well, but he did call him an 'insecure A-lister'. 

Netizens guess the 'insecure A-lister'

As soon as the interview went out, netizens started guessing the star who chopped Chetan's role. A netizen wrote, "The movie Chetan is referring to is Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai dobara because its premiere was held in Fame Adlabs in Mumbai and Shootout at Wadala didn’t have any premiere at all." Another netizen wrote, "It is definitely Akshay Kumar. I haven't even watched the interview. Just saw the thumbnail, and the first person I guessed is Akshay. And I recalled he worked in a super flop, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara." One of the netizens wrote, "Akshay is known for these things." Chetan revealed that after this movie, he got shattered, and decided not to run behind Bollywood, and focus on TV. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set to acquire 100 percent stake in...
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set...
Rohit Sharma adds second Lamborghini Urus to his luxury collection, know its cost, features; How much is his IPL earnings?
Rohit Sharma adds second Lamborghini Urus to his luxury collection, know its cos
Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...
Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 up
GOOD NEWS: 'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global superfood market - Here's everything you need to know about 'Purple Rice'
'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global market
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE