Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

Chetan Hansraj, the popular television actor, is now not interested in doing films, and the reason is his experience of working with a superstar in an Ekta Kapoor film.

Actor Chetan Hansraj, popularly known for playing Shasha in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, has made some sensational revelations about insecurity in Bollywood. Chetan has been active as an actor since 5, and after doing numerous shows, becoming a known personality in Indian television faced injustice in films. In a recent interview, Chetan revealed that he did a film with an A-lister, and gave an impressive performance, but in the final cut, his character was reduced to only four scenes.

Chetan Hansraj revealed superstar chopped his role from 44 scenes to 4 scenes

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Chetan revealed that even if an actor has achieved decent fame in television, if he's an outsider, he will have to struggle a lot to get recognised in films. Recalling his worst experience in movies, Chetan, without naming the star, said that after spending 1.5 years in the film, he had 44 scenes in it. The movie, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was Chetan's make-or-break chance in Bollywood. Ekta, along with the director, was supremely impressed with Chetan's performance. However, during the trial show, Chetan realised that his scenes were chopped, and he was used merely as an extra in the film. From 44 scenes, he had only 4 scenes in the film, leaving him teary-eyed.

Chetan did two films under Ekta Kapoor's production- Shootout At Wadala and Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara. When Kannan asked to name the film, he refused and said, "I will get into a problem." He maintained the secrecy of the star as well, but he did call him an 'insecure A-lister'.

Netizens guess the 'insecure A-lister'

As soon as the interview went out, netizens started guessing the star who chopped Chetan's role. A netizen wrote, "The movie Chetan is referring to is Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai dobara because its premiere was held in Fame Adlabs in Mumbai and Shootout at Wadala didn’t have any premiere at all." Another netizen wrote, "It is definitely Akshay Kumar. I haven't even watched the interview. Just saw the thumbnail, and the first person I guessed is Akshay. And I recalled he worked in a super flop, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara." One of the netizens wrote, "Akshay is known for these things." Chetan revealed that after this movie, he got shattered, and decided not to run behind Bollywood, and focus on TV.