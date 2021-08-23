‘Chehre’ title track out: Amitabh Bachchan’s intriguing poetry will leave you speechless

On Monday, the title track from Anand Pandit's 'Chehre' was released, and the combination between superstar Amitabh Bachchan, musicians Vishal-Shekhar, and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra is unquestionably a masterpiece.

The makers of Chehre published a brief preview of the title track a few months ago, and the audience has been waiting for them to raise the curtain since then. To meet fan demand, the movie's producers have finally published the single, which was performed by Big B and composed by artists from Prague. The musical touch to the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi movie ‘Chehre' has been provided by Vishal-Shekhar.

Here is the title track-

Sharing about working with Vishal-Shekhar, director Rumy Jafry shared, "Films make no sense without music. If we go back to the time, the films had no dialogue but did have music. Also, when it comes to a mystery thriller, your music has to be bold and precise. Considering this, we collectively decided to get on board Vishal-Shekhar because who else if not them? The genre that ‘Chehre` deals with, requires good music throughout the film and hence the makers of the films have not overlooked that aspect. Both Vishal and Shekhar had put to tune a poem recited by Big B for `Chehre`s title track where he coordinated with a total of 107 musicians.”

Producer Anand Pandit said, "Vishal and Shekhar have beautifully composed the title track of Chehre with 107 other musicians from Prague. Their concentration, dedication, and will to produce something soulful using the instruments are just commendable. “

“On the other hand, it is the first time after Silsila and Agneepath that Amitabhji has recited a poem in any film. As a fan of Amitabhji and producer for Chehre, I feel blessed because not many get this privilege."

Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty star in the Rumy Jafry directed film, which is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film will be released in theatres on August 27, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)