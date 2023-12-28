Cheeni Kum child actress Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai in grand wedding ceremony, see photos and videos

In R Balki’s directorial Cheeni Kum, Swini portrayed the role of Sexy, Amitabh’s friend and neighbor. She has also acted in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Parineeti Chopra.

Popular child actress Swini Khara, who was seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in the 2007 film Cheeni Kum, tied the knot with her beau Urvish Desai in a grand wedding ceremony at the luxurious Rajasthali Resort & Spa in Jaipur in two-day long wedding festivities on December 25 and December 26.

Sharing the mesmerising photos and videos from her special day on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day." She also added her wedding hashtag #SwiniGotHerVish, made from the combination of the names of Swini and Urvish.

It was on March 1 earlier this year that the film and television actress had announced her engagement to Urvish on her Instagram when she had shared the beautiful photos from the occasion and captioned them, "I’d marry you with paper rings", adding an engagement ring and a starry emoji.

In R Balki’s directorial Cheeni Kum, Swini portrayed the role of Sexy, Amitabh’s friend and neighbor. She gained immense appreciation for her. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Zora Sehgal in the leading roles, the film premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and was a commercial and critical success.

Apart from Cheeni Kum, Swini Khara has also worked in several popular films like Parineeta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Pathshaala among others. She is also famous for her role as the Chaitali Thakka in the TV serial Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and has worked in other shows such as Dill Mill Gaye, CID, and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.



READ | Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's split was 'not harmonious': 'That stage was not nice but...'