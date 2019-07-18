Check out the First Look of Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming Bhangra Hip-Hop song

One of the most popular musicians of all times, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently took to his social media pages to share the first look of his much awaited Bhangra Hip-Hop song. Fans of the composer-singer are all set to groove to its beats. This gleefully boisterous soundtrack is surely set to give us all the energy and will surely be loved by everyone as the first look itself has created a lot of buzz.

He captioned his post writing, “Lao ji pesh hai #FirstLook of India’s first Bhangra Hip-Hop song. Keep it locked for more info. #CominSoon #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYo @tseries.official @preetsinghdirector #bhushankumar @bobbysuri @yoyooxide @itsrdm”

The first look is giving us all the right vibes. It's colourful and supremely energetic. Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper as always and is dressed up in Punjabi attire.

This soundtrack by Yo Yo Honey Singh has been shot in Punjab and it's a perfect amalgamation of Hip-Hop and Bhangra. There was a huge team which helped to choreograph this song and the first look has already upped the excitement and fans cannot wait to experience the magic.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.