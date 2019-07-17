Check out Sara Ali Khan's heartwarming post for her dance teacher on 'Guru Purnima'

After creating quite a lot of buzz with her first two films, Sara Ali Khan has shared a very endearing post on the occasion of Guru Purnima which shows how the actress respects her teachers. Sara has won her fans’ hearts once again by devoting her respect to her dance teacher with an appreciation post on her social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima 2019.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with her teacher and wrote alongside, " गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Thank you Shubhada Ji for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you "

No doubt that Sara's teacher has had an influence over her as Shubhadaji has been an inspiration for Sara's successful career in the industry.

Check out the post here:

The ‘buzz girl of Bollywood’ is also the most sought after by brands for her popularity among the fans on social media. Sara's gratitude towards her teacher is yet another proof of her having a humble personality which makes her a great influencer for the youth.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs 30 crore. The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.