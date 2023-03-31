Chatrapathi teaser Twitter reaction: Bellamkonda Sreenivas' action-packed performance gives fans goosebumps

Bellamkonda Sreenivas-Chatrapathi teaser

One of the biggest commercial successes of SS Rajamouli, Chatrapthi which stars Prabhas is now being remade in Hindi. The Hindi remake stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. The film is being directed by V.V. Vinayak and after the poster release, the teaser release of the action-packed film has become the talk of the town.

On Friday, Bellamkonda Sreenivas took to his Twitter and shared the news of the teaser release with fans. The actor wrote, “Let the ACTION begin! #ChatrapathiTeaser out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023.” The actor impressed his fans with the action-packed teaser and now, the fans can’t stop gushing about it. The actor’s intense persona in the teaser gave fans goosebumps and the teaser has created a strong buzz for the movie.

Netizens shared their excitement for the action thriller on Twitter. One of the fans wrote, “Pure Goosebumps stuff.”

Another shared the teaser video and wrote, “#ChatrapathiTeaser is a special surprise for everyone in theatres to experience #Dasara #BellamkondaSreenivas anna looked so perfect as #Chatrapathi Looks like a #VVVinayak mass comeback and Bellam anna Massive Hindi Debut. Those Shots & Fights.”

#ChatrapathiTeaser is special surprise for everyone in theatres to experience #Dasara #BellamkondaSreenivas anna looked so perfect as #Chatrapathi



Looks like a #VVVinayak mass comeback and Bellam anna Massive Hindi Debut



Those Shots & Fights

Another fan tweeted, “Lights. Camera. TOO MUCH ACTION! Literally, #ChatrapathiTeaser is out now Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak #Chatrapathi in cinemas on May 12, 2023.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about the astonishing action scenes from the teaser and wrote, “Anna mass This short... Bone brakes. All the Best Anna.”

Anna mass

This short... Bone brakes

All the Best Anna

While appreciating the teaser, another fan tweeted, “A teaser can't get better than this truly amazing no doubt about that.”

A teaser can't get better than this truely amazing no doubt about that#ChatrapathiTeaser https://t.co/b0MZXcQJzg pic.twitter.com/ZINumJO3eN — Sam (@pseudocritic) March 30, 2023

This is the second time V. V. Vinayak and Bellamkonda joined hands for a project. Earlier, the duo collaborated for the actor’s debut film Alludu Seenu which was an action entertainer released in 2014 and now after 9 years, V. V. Vinayak is going to launch Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’s blockbuster film Chatrapathi. Though the story of the Hindi remake is still kept a secret, it is written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is set to release in theatres on May 12, 2023.

